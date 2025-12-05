215 Beltway trail getting upgrades, extensions in multiple areas of the Las Vegas Valley

The Western Beltway Trail is being upgraded in the Summerlin area via an $18.6 million project, leading to construction at multiple segments along the 215 Beltway.

A piece of the Western Beltway Trail can be seen at the intersection of Peace Way and Fort Apache Road next to Interstate 215 in Las Vegas Dec. 4, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Work on the project kicked off on Nov. 3 at the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and the 215, with work also beginning near Peace Way and Fort Apache Road, according to Clark County.

The project includes removing some existing trail, as well as conducting roadway excavation, placing gravel mulch and concrete barrier rail, and adding a pedestrian bridge, concrete retaining walls, fencing, bollards, signage and pavement markings, according to the county.

The work at Charleston includes the addition of an undercrossing beneath the street just west of the 215. The addition will eliminate the trail’s at-grade crossing at the busy intersection, making the portion safer and more efficient.

This portion of the project also includes the reconstruction of portions of the Charleston on-and-off-ramps at the 215.

The work at Peace Way, where a new bridge over the 215 was completed in late June, will see the multipurpose trail extended between Peace Way and Fort Apache. This will occur by crews connecting the existing trail just south of Peace Way to a segment located just west of Fort Apache and north of Peace Way, improving continuity of the trail, according to the county.

The project is expected to take less than a year to finish, with completion slated for the summer.

The county’s five-mile portion of the Western Beltway Trail connects to the city of Las Vegas’ portion of the trail, known as the North Western Beltway Trail, making for a 23-mile-long trail running between Tropicana in the west valley to Decatur Boulevard in the northwest.

The trail is being further extended at Decatur via the city of North Las Vegas where the trail is named the Northern Beltway Trail. Phase 1 of North Las Vegas’ extension will run between Decatur and Fifth Street, with Phase 2 planned to run between 5th Street and Losee Road.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.