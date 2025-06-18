215 Beltway widening work in Henderson to kick off this weekend

Once the project is finished, the 215 Beltway in Henderson will have five lanes and an auxiliary land in each direction between Pecos Road and Stephanie Street.

Nevada’s infrastructure gets a C+ grade: What needs improvement?

Motorists navigate Green Valley Parkway and the 215 Beltway on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Work to widen a stretch of the 215 Beltway in Henderson will kick off this weekend.

Construction for he $160 million widening project between Stephanie Street and Pecos Road will begin at 9 p.m. Sunday, the city of Henderson announced Wednesday.

Three lanes of the Beltway in each direction will remain open during daytime construction, with a portion of the highway going down to two lanes in each direction during night work, generally between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Plans call for widening the Beltway by two lanes in each direction between Pecos and Stephanie. That expansion will increase capacity on the highway, going from three lanes and an auxiliary lane to five lanes and an auxiliary lane in each direction.

On-ramps and off-ramps between Pecos and Stephanie will be upgraded, adding more turn lanes at Pecos, Green Valley Parkway, Valle Verde Drive and Stephanie.

The intersection of Green Valley and the 215 Beltway will be reconstructed into a diverging diamond interchange. The nonstandard intersection includes weaving traffic lanes, allowing vehicles to turn left onto freeway on-ramps without stopping or affecting traffic.

The project also includes the construction of a pedestrian bridge over Green Valley at Village Walk Drive south of the Beltway, linking two sides of the outdoor shopping center The District at Green Valley Ranch. The bridge will allow cyclists and pedestrians to safely cross between the two sides of the mall without impeding vehicle traffic.

Crews cannot begin work on the Green Valley portion of the project until after Jan. 1. That work is slated to take place at night and will allow for the construction of the pedestrian bridge.

The project is scheduled for completion in 2028.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.