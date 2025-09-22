215 in Summerlin set for overnight closure this week

A stretch of the 215 Beltway in Summerlin is set to close overnight later this week.

Heavy construction equipments and barriers are seen near the 215 Beltway and Summerlin Parkway, where work on a new interchange is planned to begin this month, on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Bridge work tied to the $130 million 215-Summerlin Parkway interchange project will lead to the closure of 215 northbound on Wednesday and the reduction of 215 southbound on Thursday, Clark County announced Monday.

The following closures will occur on the 215 between Far Hills Avenue and Summerlin Parkway.

— Between 8 p.m. Wednesday and 5 a.m. Thursday, 215 northbound will be fully closed to traffic. Northbound traffic will be detoured to the Summerlin Parkway off-ramp and back onto the beltway north of the Summerlin Parkway interchange.

— Between 8 p.m. Thursday and 5 a.m. Friday, 215 southbound will be reduced to one lane at Summerlin Parkway, and the Summerlin Parkway on-ramp to 215 southbound will also be closed. Motorists will be detoured from Summerlin Parkway to Anasazi Drive southbound where they can access the 215 southbound from Far Hills Avenue westbound.

The $130 million project includes reconfiguring interchange ramps, adding a new flyover ramp from 215 southbound to Summerlin Parkway eastbound, new bridges, widening of the existing Summerlin Parkway bridge and adding three new trail bridges to expand the Las Vegas Trail across the 215. The project kicked off in February and is slated to be completed in early 2028.

