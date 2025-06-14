215 stretch in Summerlin set for overnight closure this weekend

A portion of the 215 Beltway in Summerlin is scheduled to close overnight this weekend.

The 215 northbound between Far Hills Drive and Summerlin Parkway will close to traffic between 8 p.m. Sunday and 5 a.m. Monday, as crews erect falsework for a future bridge that will connect future ramps of the $130 million 215/Summerlin Parkway interchange project, Clark County announced Friday.

During the closure, all 215 northbound traffic will be detoured to the Summerlin Parkway off-ramp and then back onto the 215 north of the Summerlin Parkway interchange.

The three-year project began in February and is slated to wrap up in early 2028. It will feature the reconfiguration of the 215/Summerlin Parkway interchange with the addition of a new flyover ramp from 215 southbound to Summerlin Parkway eastbound, new bridges, the widening of the Summerlin Parkway bridge over 215 and three trail bridges planned to expand the city of Las Vegas Trail over the freeway.

