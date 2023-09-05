215 stretch near I-15 limited to 1 lane overnight

Motorists should expect significant overnight traffic on the 215 Beltway in the southern Las Vegas valley tied to an $84.6 million widening project.

Crews working on a widening project of the 215 Beltway near Decatur Boulevard on Aug. 4, 2023. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

Starting Tuesday, the eastbound Beltway will be down to one open travel lane nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, between Las Vegas and Jones boulevards, according to Clark County.

Associated freeway ramp closures that are scheduled between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. this week include:

— Tuesday: The Decatur Boulevard onramp to 215 eastbound.

— Wednesday: The Decatur onramp to 215 westbound.

— Thursday: 215 eastbound ramp to Las Vegas Boulevard.

— Friday: 215 eastbound onramp to Interstate 15 northbound; I-15 northbound ramp to the 215 southbound.

— Las Vegas Boulevard ramp to 215 westbound.

On Sunday, another round of closures will begin on 215 westbound between Jones and Las Vegas Boulevard. The westbound closures are scheduled to occur from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, with one lane open during that time on the stretch of 215.

Ramp closures associated with the 215 westbound work include:

— Sunday: Decatur onramp to 215 eastbound between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.

— Sept. 13: 215 westbound offramp to Decatur, 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

— Sept. 15: I-15 northbound ramp to 215 westbound, 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.; Las Vegas Boulevard ramp to 215 westbound, 11 p.m. to 1 a.m; I-15 southbound ramp to 215 westbound, 1 a.m. to 4 a.m.

The project’s scope includes widening the Beltway between Jones and I-15, adding a lane in both directions for a total of five lanes in each direction.

The project began last month and is scheduled for completion in spring 2025, with work at various hours and overnight lane restrictions.

The new westbound lane will extend to Jones, while the new eastbound lane will run from Decatur to I-15. Pavement repairs and resurfacing, upgrading drainage facilities, and installing new signage and lighting along the work area are also planned.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.