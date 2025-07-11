215 to see weeks of lane, ramp closures near Las Vegas airport

Weeks of 215 Beltway lane and ramp closures to hamper traffic near Harry Reid International Airport.

Traffic moves from the Airport Connector southbound on-ramp to the 215 Beltway eastbound on Thursday, July 10, 2025, as a monthslong restoration project is underway. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Traffic moves along a stretch of the 215 Beltway westbound near Warm Springs Road on Friday, June 20, 2025, which has been milled as part of a monthslong restoration project. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Motorists should brace for weeks of upcoming lane and ramp closures along a four-mile stretch of the 215 Beltway.

The work is associated with the 215 preservation project being led by the Nevada Department of Transportation. The project will see crews mill and pave the roadway and apply a polymer overlay on 215 between Interstate 15 and Windmill Lane.

The freeway impacts begin this weekend with the following overnight lane closures:

— Nightly between Sunday and Thursday, 215 eastbound will be reduced to two lanes between Windmill and I-15, with the stretch going down to one lane between midnight and 4 a.m.

— Between 8 p.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday, the 215 eastbound off-ramp to the Airport Connector will be reduced to one lane.

— Between 8 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, the Las Vegas Boulevard on-ramp to 215 eastbound will be closed.

— Nightly between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., Tuesday into Wednesday and Wednesday into Thursday, the Warm Springs Road on-ramp to 215 eastbound will be closed and the Airport Connector southbound on-ramp to 215 eastbound will be closed.

— Between 8 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday, the 215 eastbound off-ramp to Warm Springs will be closed.

— Between 8 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday, the Las Vegas Boulevard on-ramp to 215 eastbound will be closed.

Then two marathon weekends worth of work are planned in alternating directions of the beltway.

— Between 7 p.m. July 18 and 10 p.m. July 20, the 215 eastbound between I-15 and Windmill will be reduced to two lanes.

— Between 7 p.m. July 25 and 10 a.m. July 27, the 215 westbound between Windmill and I-15 will be reduced to two lanes.

The scope of work also includes making structural repairs, upgrading traffic signals and lighting, and improving intelligent transportation systems. The project is set to finish in the winter.

