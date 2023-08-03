215 widening project underway near I-15 in south valley

An $84.6 million widening project on the 215 Beltway in the southern Las Vegas Valley is underway.

An exit sign to Decatur Boulevard is seen on the 215 Beltway, Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An $84.6 million widening project on the 215 Beltway in the southern Las Vegas Valley is underway.

Crews began widening efforts on the 215 between Interstate 15 and Jones Boulevard this month, with various road impacts scheduled for the area around the project.

Crews will add a lane in both directions of the 215 as part of the project, according to Clark County. The new westbound lane will extend to Jones, with the new eastbound lane slated to run from Decatur Boulevard to the I-15.

Starting Monday, Valley View Boulevard between Martin Avenue and Maule Avenue will close for six months in order for crews to work on a new bridge underpass that will connect the 215 westbound to Decatur.

Motorists should use Dean Martin Drive and Decatur as alternate routes during this closure.

The project includes improvements to the 215 and Las Vegas Boulevard interchange with work on Las Vegas Boulevard, Hidden Well Road, George Crockett Road and the Las Vegas Boulevard offramp from I-15 to 215 eastbound and the 215 eastbound onramp from Las Vegas Boulevard.

Work on Las Vegas Boulevard will last 90 days as part of the overall project. This portion of the project is aimed at easing congestion for motorists merging from the I-15 to the 215 westbound and exiting the 215 eastbound to I-15.

Work will occur throughout the day on the beltway during the project, with any work requiring lane restrictions planned to happen between 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to minimize traffic impacts.

Additional improvements include pavement repairs and resurfacing, upgrading drainage facilities, and adding new signage and lighting.

The project is planned to wrap up in the spring of 2025, when the 215 will be at least four lanes in each direction between Pecos Road in Henderson and Charleston Boulevard in Summerlin.

Early next year another widening project on the 215 will begin between Pecos and Stephanie Street, according to the city of Henderson.

That project will add two lanes in each direction to the stretch of the 215, improve interchanges at Pecos and Green Valley Parkway and enhance ramps at Valle Verde Drive and Stephanie.

The project is expected to cost $111 million and is funded by Clark County Beltway Fund. Construction is expected to take about 15 months.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.