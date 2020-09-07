22-mile headache awaits drivers planning on I-15 exit to California

It’s the last day of a three-day holiday weekend in Las Vegas. We all know what that means for our visitors from California, right?

A California-bound motorist was stopped by the Nevada Highway Patrol for driving on the shoulder of Interstate 15 as they tried to skirt a traffic jam on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. (NHP via Twitter)

Southbound Interstate-15 traffic (right lanes) builds near St. Rose Parkway as it heads toward California, more than 35 miles from Primm, on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. (NDOT Fast cam)

Traffic slogs southward on Interstate 15 near Jean at mile marker 9 about 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. The Nevada Highway Patrol said the traffic backup was 12 miles, from Jean to Primm. (NDOT Fast cam)

Southbound Interstate-15 traffic builds at mile marker 5 north of Primm on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. (NDOT Fast cam)

Traffic headed toward California is light about 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at mile marker 5 north of Primm. The freeway is likely to be plugged with vehicles in the coming hours as thousands of visitors from California head home from the Labor Day weekend in Las Vegas. (NDOT Fast cam)

Traffic headed toward California is starting to build about 9:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at mile marker 5 north of Primm. The freeway is likely to be plugged with vehicles in the coming hours as thousands of visitors from California head home from the Labor Day weekend in Las Vegas. (NDOT Fast cam)

Labor Day traffic is backed up for 22 miles along Interstate 15 on the way to California, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Two more drivers who’s time was too precious to sit in traffic. Good Springs Justice Court in Jean is lovely in the month of December. That’s the court dates that are being populated on the citations today, until then, sign here.🎄 pic.twitter.com/3FGJJ9QlU6 — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) September 7, 2020

Traffic on I-15 was crawling around 7 mph until Sloan Road around 2:15 p.m., according to sigalert.com. Speeds picked up to 41 mph just after the California border.

The trip from Las Vegas to the Los Angeles area can often take 8 hours or more on Labor Day, about twice the usual time.

#trafficupdate Traffic continues to build. We are looking at stop and go traffic from Primm to almost Sloan. That’s about 22 miles of red on the map. We anticipate traffic to build and finally begin easing up around 9-10pm. That is historically what we see every holiday. #nhp pic.twitter.com/UIGrBe0u30 — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) September 7, 2020

The Highway Patrol did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday afternoon about how many tickets had been issued, but the agency had tweeted photos of 10 “shoulder drivers” they had pulled over by 3 p.m.

“Shoulder drivers” were described as drivers who thought their “time was just too precious to sit in traffic” and tried to cut through the shoulder to get around traffic, per the agency’s Twitter.

According to a Highway Patrol tweet from 2:40 p.m., a silver Nissan Versa hit a tow truck in the shoulder, but no injuries were reported.

“This is why you can’t drive in the shoulder,” the tweet said. “This tow truck was pulling into the shoulder and was hit by someone shoulder driving.”

