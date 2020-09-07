111°F
22-mile headache awaits drivers planning on I-15 exit to California

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 7, 2020 - 9:37 am
 
Updated September 7, 2020 - 3:10 pm

Labor Day traffic is backed up for 22 miles along Interstate 15 on the way to California, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Traffic on I-15 was crawling around 7 mph until Sloan Road around 2:15 p.m., according to sigalert.com. Speeds picked up to 41 mph just after the California border.

The trip from Las Vegas to the Los Angeles area can often take 8 hours or more on Labor Day, about twice the usual time.

The Highway Patrol did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday afternoon about how many tickets had been issued, but the agency had tweeted photos of 10 “shoulder drivers” they had pulled over by 3 p.m.

“Shoulder drivers” were described as drivers who thought their “time was just too precious to sit in traffic” and tried to cut through the shoulder to get around traffic, per the agency’s Twitter.

According to a Highway Patrol tweet from 2:40 p.m., a silver Nissan Versa hit a tow truck in the shoulder, but no injuries were reported.

“This is why you can’t drive in the shoulder,” the tweet said. “This tow truck was pulling into the shoulder and was hit by someone shoulder driving.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Review-Journal staffer Mark Davis contributed to this report.

