24-year-old motorcyclist killed in west Las Vegas crash

A 24-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Spring Valley, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the crash occurred at El Capitan Way and Fawn Grove Drive around 7:55 a.m. when a 2008 GMC Envoy entered the path of the motorcyclist while making a left turn and caused the motorcycle to overturn.

The rider was ejected from the bike onto the road. Medical personnel transported him to University Medical Center Trauma in critical condition, but he later succumbed to his injuries.

The motorcyclist’s death is the 31st traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year. The crash remains under investigation, police said.