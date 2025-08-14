3 hospitalized after crash involving school bus, Las Vegas police say

The school bus did not have any children on board at the time of the crash, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Three people were taken to a local hospital Thursday afternoon after a crash that involved a school bus in the northeast valley, according to Las Vegas police.

The three-vehicle crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of North Bruce Street and Searles Avenue, which is near Rancho High School, according to a news release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

No children aboard the bus were injured. Those injured did not have life-threatening injuries, police said.

Impairment was not thought to be a factor, Metro said in the release. The investigation into the crash was expected to be taken over by the Clark County School District Police Department, Metro said.

