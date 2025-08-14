106°F
3 hospitalized after crash involving school bus, Las Vegas police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 14, 2025 - 4:34 pm
 
Updated August 14, 2025 - 5:07 pm

Three people were taken to a local hospital Thursday afternoon after a crash that involved a school bus in the northeast valley, according to Las Vegas police.

The three-vehicle crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of North Bruce Street and Searles Avenue, which is near Rancho High School, according to a news release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

No children aboard the bus were injured. Those injured did not have life-threatening injuries, police said.

Impairment was not thought to be a factor, Metro said in the release. The investigation into the crash was expected to be taken over by the Clark County School District Police Department, Metro said.

