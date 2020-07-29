3 hospitalized in suspected DUI crash in northwest Las Vegas

A motorist is suspected of driving under the influence during a Wednesday morning crash in the northwest Las Vegas Valley that sent three people to the hospital.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said at 5:53 a.m. police were called to Oso Blanca Road, north of Durango Drive, for a single-vehicle crash. A vehicle traveling northbound on Oso Blanca slammed into a tree in the median of the roadway, police said.

Three people were taken to the hospital but their medical conditions were not immediately known.

“Impairment is suspected,” Gordon said.

There are traffic restrictions in the area. Motorists should expect delays.

