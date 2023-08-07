105°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Traffic

3 teens killed in North Las Vegas crash identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 7, 2023 - 4:15 pm
 
North Las Vegas police investigate after three people were killed and two were injured after a ...
North Las Vegas police investigate after three people were killed and two were injured after a car was split in half in North Las Vegas crash near Martin Luther King Boulevard and West Carey Avenue, on Wednesday, Aug 3, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
North Las Vegas police investigate after three people were killed and two were injured after a ...
North Las Vegas police investigate after three people were killed and two were injured after a car was split in half in North Las Vegas crash near Martin Luther King Boulevard and West Carey Avenue, on Wednesday, Aug 3, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
North Las Vegas police investigate after three people were killed and two were injured after a ...
North Las Vegas police investigate after three people were killed and two were injured after a car was split in half in North Las Vegas crash near Martin Luther King Boulevard and West Carey Avenue, on Wednesday, Aug 3, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Three teenagers, all younger than 16 years old, were killed in a North Las Vegas car crash last week, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

On Monday, the coroner’s office identified 15-year-old D’maje Keith, 13-year-old Gourney Childs and 13-year-old Bobby Jones Jr. as the three people who died in the wreck.

The teens died after the driver of the stolen 2017 Kia Soul they were riding in lost control and crashed into a light pole near North Martin Luther King Boulevard and West Carey Avenue on Wednesday night, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department. Police said the car was cut in half by the crash.

Keith and Jones Jr. died at the scene and Childs died at University Medical Center, according to the coroner. The official cause of death for all three teens was blunt force injuries.

Police said two other people were in the car, and were taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after the crash.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Teacher accused of 4-year relationship with minor
Teacher accused of 4-year relationship with minor
2
Tight Vegas labor market could lead to job shuffling as casinos gear to open
Tight Vegas labor market could lead to job shuffling as casinos gear to open
3
Las Vegas Strip hotel fire causes $50K damage
Las Vegas Strip hotel fire causes $50K damage
4
Report: Another legendary rock band eyeing the Sphere
Report: Another legendary rock band eyeing the Sphere
5
CARTOONS: Why Hunter Biden’s plea deal fell apart
CARTOONS: Why Hunter Biden’s plea deal fell apart
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
3 killed, 2 injured in North Las Vegas crash
3 killed, 2 injured in North Las Vegas crash
15-year-old bicyclist killed in Las Vegas crash
15-year-old bicyclist killed in Las Vegas crash
North Las Vegas police seek suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash
North Las Vegas police seek suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash
Minibike-riding teen’s death appears to be accident, police say
Minibike-riding teen’s death appears to be accident, police say
Motorcyclist dies in North Las Vegas
Motorcyclist dies in North Las Vegas
Motorcyclist dies in DUI crash in east Las Vegas
Motorcyclist dies in DUI crash in east Las Vegas