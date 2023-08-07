3 teens killed in North Las Vegas crash identified

Three teenagers, all less than 16 years old, were killed in a North Las Vegas car crash Wednesday night, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

On Monday, the coroner’s office identified 15-year-old D’maje Keith, 13-year-old Gourney Childs and 13-year-old Bobby Jones Jr. as the three people who died in the wreck.

The teens died after the driver of the stolen 2017 Kia Soul they were riding in lost control and crashed into a light pole near North Martin Luther King Boulevard and West Carey Avenue on Wednesday night, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department. Police said the car was cut in half by the crash.

Keith and Jones Jr. died at the scene and Childs died at University Medical Center, according to the coroner. The official cause of death for all three teens was blunt force injuries.

Police said two other people were in the car, and were taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after the crash.

