3 vehicle crash near Blue Diamond leaves 1 woman dead

Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
October 1, 2025 - 8:31 pm
 

A crash involving three vehicles near Interstate 15 just north of Blue Diamond Road left one woman dead Wednesday night, according to Nevada State Police.

Several other people were transported to a local hospital after the crash that happened just before 5 p.m. on Collector Distributor Road, a highway that runs parallel to Interstate 15, the press release stated.

Road closures in the area include northbound Collector Distributor Road between Blue Diamond Road and the Interstate 215 interchange, the Northbound Blue Diamond on-ramp is also closed, according to law enforcement.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow her on Instagram at @arletteyousif.

