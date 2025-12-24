$33M, 20-mile U.S. 95 upgrade south of Las Vegas deemed complete

A $33 million, nine-month, 20-mile upgrade of U.S. Highway 95 south of the Las Vegas Valley was completed this month.

A portion of a 20-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 95 south of the Las Vegas Valley that saw an upgrade project completed on it in December 2025. (Courtesy: NDOT)

A tortoise crossing added part of an upgrade of a 20-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 95 south of the Las Vegas Valley that was completed in December 2025. (Courtesy: NDOT)

Work wrapped up this week on a $33 million, nine-month, 20-mile upgrade of U.S. Highway 95 south of the Las Vegas Valley.

The U.S. 95 improvements included preserving pavement, enhancing drainage and adding wildlife crossings, in the project that kicked off in March. The project was a federally funded, according to NDOT spokeswoman Kelsey McFarland.

Key project highlights include:

-Milling and paving the entire project area, to improve the quality and extend the life of the roadway.

-The installation of new signage and adding pavement striping for increased visibility and guidance.

-Hydraulic and drainage upgrades to improve roadway performance.

-The repair of fencing and the installation of tortoise fencing to help protect area wildlife.

-The conversion of 13 existing culverts into wildlife crossings to allow safe travel under the highway.

-Adding tortoise turnarounds and restoring habitat connectivity aimed at reducing wildlife-vehicle collisions.

The project elements aimed at increasing the safety and connectivity of Mojave Desert wildlife, including the endangered Mojave Desert Tortoise.

“By combining infrastructure preservation with environmental stewardship, NDOT continues to keep Nevada safe and connected while protecting the natural resources that make the state unique,” McFarland said in a statement.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.