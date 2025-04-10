406K-lb. power transformer hitting Nevada highways

You might have seen oversized loads traveling the Nevada highways. And then there’s this.

The Nevada Highway Patrol begins escorting a 406,495-pound power transformer Thursday, April 10, 2025, in McDermitt, Nevada. (Nevada Highway Patrol via X)

The Nevada Highway Patrol is escorting a 406,495-pound power transformer from Oregon, beginning in McDermitt, Nevada, to the California border on U.S. Highway 6.

Roads being used for the haul include U.S. 95 and Nevada State Road 361, according to Sgt. Chris Brown of NHP’s Northwest Command.

NHP received its handoff — with measurements of 195-feet long, 18-feet wide and 17 feet-1-inch high — for the approximately 350-mile road trip Thursday morning.

Brown said it should be able to hand the haul over to the Nevada Highway Patrol on Thursday evening. If there are delays, there will be no night traveling, and it resumes Friday morning.

