$40M next phase of Las Vegas Strip road project to begin in July

The next phase of the major mutliyear Las Vegas Strip road project is set to get underway in the summer.

The Strip is largely empty on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The next phase of a major multiyear Las Vegas Strip road project is set to get underway this summer.

The $40 million phase B of the now seven-phase project to reconstruct and repave a 5.7-mile portion of Las Vegas Boulevard from the 215 Beltway to Sahara Avenue is slated to begin in July, according to Dan Kulin, Clark County spokesman.

This second phase will cover the stretch from the 215 onramp near Town Square to Russell Road near the Mandalay Bay.

The contract for Phase B, which is expected to take 450 days, was awarded to TAB Contractors at Tuesday’s Clark County Commissioners meeting.

Phase A, which runs from near Sahara to Spring Mountain Road on the north end of the Strip, is expected to wrap up in September, Kulin said. That portion of the project is pegged to cost $33 million, with $9.4 million coming from the Southern Nevada Water District and $5 million from Resorts World for improvements adjacent to its property.

The end of Phase A and the beginning of Phase B were delayed a few months from the initial project timeline because of unplanned barriers.

“On a project of this magnitude, it is common for unexpected issues to arise during construction,” Kulin said. “On this project, there were issues with coordinating construction with the nearby property owners and utilities, conflicts with existing underground infrastructure, plus the unexpected impacts from the pandemic.”

The project was changed from five phases to seven, but the overall timeframe remains the same as some of the phases will be carried out simultaneously. The entire project, which began in late November 2019, is anticipated to be completed in May 2024.

Aside from repaving Las Vegas Boulevard, the project also includes water main replacements, adding an additional fourth lane where right of way allows, pedestrian enhancements, technology and infrastructure upgrades to the traffic system, adding LED lighting and enhancement to medians.

The water district also will replace its entire water lot system along the stretch of Las Vegas Boulevard.

As each phase is carried out, lane reductions will vary. During working hours, lanes could be restricted to as few as one lane in each direction. During non-working hours, the county hopes to have at least two lanes in each direction open to travel.

At peak, between 36,000 to 60,000 vehicles travel on the Strip daily, according to the county.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.