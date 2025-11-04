$49.5M 215-Airport Connector project underway

I-15 set for a week of lane reductions south and northeast of the Las Vegas Valley

Motorists navigate on Sunset Road after exiting from the Airport Connector Interchange off-ramp on Thursday, Aug 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. The county is set to carry out a $49.5 million project that will widen the Airport Connector Road from 3 lanes to 4, by adding a lane dedicated to those exiting to Sunset Road. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Work is underway on the $49.5 million, two-year upgrade of the 215 Beltway-Airport Connector interchange.

Crews kicked off the project on Monday. It aims to improve access to Harry Reid International Airport and ease traffic congestion for motorists traveling between the 215 and the Sunset Road exit just before the airport tunnel, Clark County announced last week.

The project will involve widening portions of the roadway, realigning lanes, rehabilitating pavement and striping, adding a bridge structure and retaining walls, reconfiguring ramps and building a new ramp. Additional work includes adding medians, sidewalks, signage, lighting, intelligent transportation system infrastructure and landscaping elements.

General work hours will be 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, with night work possible during the project. Las Vegas Paving is the contractor on the project.

The main features of the project includes:

— Widening the Sunset Road off-ramp from one lane to two to increase capacity on the ramp for the traffic signal at the Sunset Road and Paradise Road intersection.

— Widening the northbound Airport Connector from three to four lanes between the westbound 215 on-ramp and the Sunset Road exit.

— Constructing a new ramp from eastbound 215 to the northbound Airport Connector with a dedicated lane for the Sunset Road off-ramp. The new ramp includes a bridge over the on-ramp from westbound 215 to the northbound Airport Connector northbound.

— Realigning the westbound 215 on-ramp to the northbound Airport Connector under the new bridge for the eastbound 215 ramp to the northbound Airport Connector. The new westbound on-ramp lane will join with the two lanes from the northbound Airport Connector and the dedicated lane for Sunset Road exit to form the four-lane section of the Airport Connector northbound.

— Realigning George Crockett Road to the northbound Airport Connector on-ramp to increase the weave distance between the on-ramp and the new ramp from the eastbound 215.

While work is occurring over the two-year time frame, motorists should expect periodic lane and ramp closures and restrictions. Project details and updates, including upcoming lane and ramp closures can be found on the county’s public work’s website under projects in construction. Messaging boards will also be in place along the project’ s corridor to alert drivers to future traffic pattern changes.

