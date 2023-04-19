5 traffic hot spots to avoid in the Las Vegas Valley

As NDOT continues construction work across the valley, commuters may be wondering which roads are seeing the worst traffic backups.

Harmon Avenue bridge is seen as construction is underway on Interstate 15 near Tropicana Avenue in March 2023 in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Repaving work on Eastern Avenue between Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Serene Avenue will reduce traffic to two lanes in each direction along the heavily traveled and worn down road. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

Here are five spots on the road to avoid with heavy traffic because of ongoing construction:

Interstate 515 from Tropicana Avenue to Nellis Boulevard

Travelers from downtown Las Vegas into Henderson and the east valley are seeing delays in this portion of I-515 after NDOT began construction in the area March 12 and closed the inside northbound and southbound lanes.

The project, which includes road resurfacing, new signage, improved lighting and drainage, among other work, is expected to continue into the summer of 2024.

Current road restrictions for this portion of highway will be in effect through August, NDOT spokesman Justin Hopkins told the Review-Journal in March.

Interstate 15 from Sunset Road to Spring Mountain Road

Another construction-related slow down is causing traffic trouble right next to the city’s resort corridor.

NDOT’s work on a half interchange from northbound I-15 to the Harmon Avenue bridge has decreased the interstate’s southbound lanes to three between Harmon Avenue and Flamingo Road, and northbound lanes to four between Harmon Avenue and Flamingo Road.

Once the half interchange is completed this fall, the south portion of the Tropicana bridge over the interstate will be torn down.

The entire I-15/Tropicana interchange project (and traffic misery) is expected to finish in 2025.

Eastern Avenue from Serene Avenue to Silverado Ranch Boulevard

If there’s one cardinal rule for Vegas traffic, it’s that there must always be construction somewhere, somehow, on Eastern Avenue (though, in fairness, it is one of the most traveled streets in Clark County).

Repaving work on Eastern began on April 2 between Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Serene Avenue near the 215 Beltway that reduced traffic to two lanes in each direction.

The work is expected to wrap up in mid-June. (Additional head sculptures are not planned for the area.)

Rancho Drive and Charleston Boulevard around the Las Vegas Medical District

Construction on Rancho Drive from Alta Drive to Oakey Boulevard began early last month. The 4,700 feet of sewer main below the street is getting an upgrade. Rancho Drive at Pinto Lane is closed until April 30.

On Charleston Boulevard between Rancho Drive and Martin L. King Jr. Boulevard the road will be undergoing several upgrades, including getting new pavements, wider sidewalks with trees, new signs, bike lanes and more.

The project (and traffic headache) is expected to last 18 months.

Summerlin Parkway from Buffalo Drive to 215 Beltway interchange

Summerlin Parkway is undergoing several projects that began in February and are expected to conclude in August.

Some improvements planned for the road include LED lighting upgrades, improving the barrier rail and road repaving.

Construction on the roadway kicked off Feb. 27 and underwent a three-week 24/7 closure in mid-March for repairs on the Summerlin Parkway bridge over Town Center Drive. The road was also reduced to one lane from early March until April 5 to update the pavement and guardrails.

The Anasazi Drive onramp to Summerlin Parkway eastbound and Rampart Boulevard onto westbound Summerlin Parkway are also closed due to construction work.

