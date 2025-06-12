$60M Strip improvement project near A’s Las Vegas ballpark site set to begin

A two-year, $60 million waterline road project on The Strip near the Athletics planned ballpark site will kick off next week.

A baseball with the A’s logo is shown on the Sphere during an announcement at the Las Vegas Convention Center Friday, March 7, 2025, of a marketing partnership between the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and the Athletics that will include a “Las Vegas” logo on players uniforms. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jammed traffic on the Las Vegas Strip as seen from a pedestrian bridge on Tropicana Avenue on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A two-year, $60 million waterline road project on The Strip near the Athletics planned ballpark site will kick off next week.

The next phase of the multiyear Las Vegas Boulevard Project will begin Monday on a stretch of the Strip between Tropicana Avenue and Russell Road, Clark County announced Monday.

Work includes waterline replacement by the Las Vegas Valley Water District, roadway repaving, traffic signal modifications, lighting and power upgrades, and pedestrian bollard installation.

The first traffic restrictions as part of the project begin Monday on southbound Las Vegas Boulevard, with construction hours scheduled to be between midnight and 9 a.m. Monday to Thursday, and between midnight and 8 a.m. Friday.

Initial work beginning this month includes potholing, equipment mobilization, waterline replacement, and communication conduit installation. That work will last until January. In January utility and smart poles will begin to be installed, with that work planned to occur until August 2026. Then repaving and utility adjustment work will occur until December 2026.

The final portion of work on this phase includes bollard installation, landscaping and removal of project equipment, which will wrap up in January of 2027.

The A’s will also need to carry out some road improvements surrounding the ballpark site, with Clark County set to contribute $25 million toward that work. Clark County didn’t immediately respond to questions regarding what, if any, stadium-related roadwork will be rolled into this project to avoid repeated work along the same stretch of the Strip.

The work is part of a multiyear, multiphase upgrade of Las Vegas Boulevard between Sahara Avenue and the 215 Beltway. With each phase including waterline replacement, repaving, intersection modifications to upgrade pedestrian crossings, improvements to traffic signals, LED street lighting with smart poles, and updated median landscaping.

With this phase included, the total cost of the Las Vegas Boulevard Project, that began in 2109, sits at $210 million.

The final portion of the multiyear project will be between Spring Mountain and Flamingo roads, which is planned to occur between May 2026 and June 2027, according to the road project’s website.

