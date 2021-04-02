75-year-old man dies after 3-car crash west of Strip

Las Vegas police investigate at the scene of a three-vehicle crash on Twain Avenue near Jones Boulevard in Las Vegas Friday, April 2, 2021. An older adult was found unresponsive behind the wheel of a white Toyota. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A 75-year-old man died Friday morning after a three-vehicle crash in central Las Vegas.

Just after 9 a.m., the man was driving a 2009 Toyota Scion xD south on Duneville Street and ran through the stop sign at West Twain Avenue, crashing into a 2020 BMW X3, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash caused the BMW to slide into the front of a 2002 Toyota Echo, and the Scion flipped around and smashed into a brick wall, police said.

The drivers of the BMW and the Echo suffered minor injuries, but the driver of the Scion was taken to University Medical Center where he died.

The other two drivers did not show signs of impairment, but police are waiting for a coroner investigation before counting the man’s death as a traffic-related fatality.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the man’s name after his family is notified.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Review-Journal reporter Glenn Puit contributed to this report.