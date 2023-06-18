76-year-old woman dies after Las Vegas crash

The crash happened June 13 on Eastern Avenue near Bonanza Road.

Las Vegas police car (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 76-year-old woman is dead after a crash last week on Eastern Avenue near Bonanza Road.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened just before 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

A 2008 Toyota Corolla heading north on Eastern Avenue north of Walnut Avenue was hit by a 2017 GMC 2500 pickup truck after the Toyota turned left into a driveway on the west side of Eastern, police said in a news release issued Sunday.

Police said the front of the pickup hit the car’s right side.

The Toyota’s driver was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

The pickup truck’s driver, a 23-year-old North Las Vegas man, stayed at the scene and showed no signs of impairment, police said.

Metro Police said the Clark County coroner’s office told them the Toyota’s driver died.

The woman hadn’t yet been publicly identified by the coroner’s office Sunday.

Her death is the 60th traffic-related death in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2023 and remains under investigation, police said.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com