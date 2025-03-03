62°F
82-year-old man dies weeks after multi-vehicle crash in west Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 3, 2025 - 3:10 pm
 

An 82-year-old man has died after a multi-vehicle crash last month in the west valley.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the crash occurred on Feb. 10 around 2:17 p.m. at the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Lindell Road when a 2024 Chevrolet Malibu failed to stop at a red light, entered the intersection and struck the right side of a 2014 Hyundai Elantra.

The Hyundai was then redirected into a stopped 2024 Ram Pickup before finally striking a signal pole, police said.

The Chevrolet and Hyundai driver — the 82-year-old man — were taken to University Medical Center Trauma for “suspected minor injuries,” police said.

None of the drivers showed signs of impairment.

Police were informed Friday by the Clark County coroner’s office that a man had succumbed to his injuries from the crash at University Medical Center.

One driver involved in the crash came away with minor injuries, while the other driver did not suffer any injuries, police said.

The 82-year-old man’s death is the 33rd traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year. The crash remains under investigation.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

