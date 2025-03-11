67°F
86-year-old woman dies in Henderson crash

A Henderson Police Department vehicle. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 10, 2025 - 5:18 pm
 

An 86-year-old woman died Monday after her vehicle sped off a road and rolled over, according to the Henderson Police Department.

The crash on College Drive near Boulder Highway occurred around 11:26 a.m. when the woman was traveling east in the westbound lanes in a Hyundai SUV, police said in a news release.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they do not know if she was impaired, but consider speed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash is the second accident-related fatality in Henderson in 2025.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

