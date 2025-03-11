86-year-old woman dies in Henderson crash
An 86-year-old woman died Monday after her vehicle sped off a road and rolled over, according to the Henderson Police Department.
The crash on College Drive near Boulder Highway occurred around 11:26 a.m. when the woman was traveling east in the westbound lanes in a Hyundai SUV, police said in a news release.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they do not know if she was impaired, but consider speed to be a factor in the crash.
The crash is the second accident-related fatality in Henderson in 2025.
