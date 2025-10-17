AAA unveils high-tech safety push to protect tow truck drivers on Nevada roads

AAA is rolling out new safety technology for National Slow Down, Pull Over Day, adding flashing “Move Over” signs and real-time digital alerts to protect tow truck drivers and stranded motorists.

AAA is marking Saturday’s National Slow Down, Pull Over Day by introducing new safety measures that they hope will increase the safety of their tow truck drivers and the patrons they are assisting.

AAA tow trucks will be outfitted with flashing digital signs that tell drivers to “Slow Down, Move Over” in large, flashing lettering designed to immediately grab the attention of approaching drivers.

The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found motorists are 95 percent more likely to slow down and move over when these signs are in use. AAA Mountain West Group, which includes Nevada, Northern California and Arizona, will equip more than 100 trucks with these flashing signs.

“Our team often works feet away from traffic moving at high speeds. While we have Move Over Laws in place, laws don’t always stop distracted drivers,” Dan Hutchison, executive vice president, road service at AAA Mountain West Group, said in a statement. “This investment supports critical interventions that enforce driver awareness, which can be the difference between a near-miss and a tragic crash.”

Additionally, AAA has adopted HAAS Alert System technology that provides real-time digital warnings to motorists approaching stopped tow trucks. Drivers will receive visual and audio warnings on their car’s infotainment systems and navigation apps, including Waze and Apple Maps, to alert them of the situation and give them time to slow down and move over before they get to the scene.

“For years, we’ve relied on flashing lights on our trucks. Now, we’re adding flashing sign boards and integrating with the digital environment drivers are already using,” Hutchison said. “We want to use every available tool to ensure that our drivers and the AAA members they are assisting get home safely.”

All 50 states, including Nevada, feature laws requiring motorists to reduce their speed and to move over one lane when they see any emergency vehicle, including police, fire, tow trucks and Nevada Department of Transportation vehicles.

Motorists are reminded that when they see any vehicle pulled off to the side of the road with emergency lights flashing to reduce their speed and move one lane over.

