After 3 years, I-15/Tropicana interchange set to reopen to near full capacity

After three years of traffic delays and other impacts, drivers can begin breathing a sigh of relief that the Tropicana Avenue-Interstate 15 interchange will reopen this week to near full capacity.

The interchange, which has seen major impacts since 2022 tied to the $382 million I-15/Tropicana interchange project, will reopen at 5 a.m. Thursday, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Monday.

Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, whose district includes Allegiant Stadium, said the extensive project has been a challenge to motorists, but it will be worth the long-term benefits the upgrades will provide.

“The last three years have been tough on those of us who traverse the 15 nearly everyday but because of the skilled workers who build our infrastructure this vital project will serve residents, visitors and businesses big and small like never before,” Naft told the Las Vegas Review-Journal via text message Tuesday.

When that occurs, Tropicana Avenue over I-15 will feature four lanes in each direction between Polaris Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard. The bridge had been down to two lanes in each direction and had a diverging diamond interchange traffic pattern for much of the three-year time frame, as crews worked to widen the road.

The newly widened I-15 northbound off-ramp to Tropicana eastbound and westbound, and the new Tropicana on-ramp to I-15 southbound will reopen.

Turn lanes from Tropicana to I-15 northbound and southbound will have one lane each because of ongoing median work.

The I-15 southbound flyover ramp to eastbound Tropicana, which reopened in March with one lane, will move to two lanes.

The Tropicana on-ramp to I-15 northbound will continue to have temporary reduced capacity, according to NDOT.

Trop closure

Before the Tropicana interchange reopens Thursday, a nearly full-day closure will occur on the road between the Strip and Polaris to allow for crews to restripe the road and carry out traffic signal calibration. The full closure of the stretch of Tropicana is planned to take place between 9 a.m. Wednesday and 5 a.m. Thursday.

During the Tropicana closure, associated I-15 on-ramps and off-ramps also will be closed to traffic.

The reopening of the Tropicana interchange will improve access to Arena and Frank Sinatra drives, which saw access restored last week on a limited scope.

Still more to be done

More work on the I-15/Trop project is left to do before it is substantially completed.

I-15 between Hacienda and Harmon avenues remains at four lanes in each direction, which causes daily traffic congestion during high traffic times. I-15 northbound is set to reopen to five lanes the morning of May 15 and southbound lanes are slated to reopen the morning of May 16, according to NDOT spokeswoman Kelsey McFarland. The reopenings are scheduled to occur at about 5 a.m. both days, McFarland said.

In July, crews are scheduled to repave I-15 on both directions between Warm Spring and Flamingo roads. The repaving will require multiple full-directional closures of the interstate.

The stretch of high occupancy vehicle lanes on I-15 that were removed in the project’s scope will be re-striped when the July repaving operation occurs, according to McFarland.

Tropicana between Valley View Boulevard and Polaris will be widened, with that work not expected to occur until the fall.

The major interchange project saw the demolition of the Tropicana bridge, which allowed crews to raise and widen the bridge. The Harmon high occupancy vehicle half-interchange and the reconfiguration of Dean Martin Road and the adding of Joey Bishop Drive also marked features of the project. The four-way intersection at Tropicana and Dean Martin was eliminated as part of Dean Martin’s new layout.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.