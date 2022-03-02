‘Aggressive vandalism’ blamed for sign outages on I-15

Five of the active traffic management signs on I-15 northbound between Tropicana and Sahara avenues are offline as crews repair damage done to their infrastructure.

A active traffic management sign on Interstate 15 northbound displays an out of service message Wednesday, March 2, 2022, after suspected vandalism knocked out service to five of the signs. (Courtesy: RTC)

Damage caused by suspected vandalism has knocked a handful of the dynamic messaging signs along Interstate 15 northbound out of service.

Five of the active traffic management signs on I-15 northbound between Tropicana and Sahara avenues are offline as crews repair damage done to their infrastructure, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada reported late Tuesday.

RTC and Nevada Department of Transportation crews are working to correct severed fiber optic cables that were enclosed in a four-inch conduit. Officials believe vandals searching for copper wire damaged the fiber optic cables.

“While vandalism to traffic devices is not new, FAST and NDOT have never seen before this level of aggressive vandalism,” Therese Gaisser, director of the Freeway and Arterial System of Transportation, said in a statement. “The FAST team discovered a full cut to the 96-strand fiber optic cable… in a location that is not visible by surveillance… But upon finding fiber optic cable, they cut it before covering up the hole they dug to access the site.”

As crews work to repair the damage, the signs display a message alerting drivers that they are offline for maintenance.

The messaging signs were installed along portions of I-15 and U.S. Highway 95 as part of Project Neon. They display various pieces of traffic information including lane closures, crashes in the area, speed limits for each lane, special event alerts.

This isn’t the first time area freeways have been impacted by copper thieves. In 2020 copper theft led to a power outage around the Spaghetti Bowl in an act that resulted in $140,000 in damages.

A timeframe for when the signs will again be operable or a cost to repair the damage wasn’t immediately available.

