Airport, buses and ride-hail open, monorail closed during shutdown

With much of Nevada coming to a screeching halt Wednesday after Gov. Steve Sisolak recommended the closure of nonessential businesses, most transportation services are still up and running.

With various modes of transportation offered in and around the Las Vegas Valley, knowing what is and isn’t in service during the shutdown can be confusing. Transportation is considered an essential business, and all forms could stay open if they chose to do so.

Here are the transportation modes that are still going amid the near-statewide closure.

McCarran International Airport

Despite callers flooding McCarran International Airport following Sisolak’s Tuesday evening announcement, yes, the skies are open.

Although many airlines, such as Allegiant Air, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines, are cutting back routes, McCarran is still open to both passenger and cargo operations.

Passengers can expect light crowds as passenger volume has dropped at McCarran, leading to some vendors limiting hours in the airport — and more could follow suit.

“Food service locations are adjusting hours based on the changes in demand happening as airlines modify flight schedules,” said Christine Crews, airport spokeswoman.

Some airport vendors began limiting hours last week as air travel across the globe slowed amid coronavirus concerns and travel restrictions imposed by President Donald Trump.

McCarran suggests all travelers check their airline’s website for information on flight status, cancellations and accommodations.

RTC bus

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada buses will still be in operation during the shutdown.

Riders can expect the possibility of reduced service frequency, as the RTC cut Strip service in half last week over COVID-19 concerns. The transit agency will wait to see if any adjustments need to be made to residential routes.

“We will continue to monitor and adjust service, most especially with the recent closures of properties on the Las Vegas Strip,” said Angela Castro, RTC spokeswoman. “Given recent closure announcements, the RTC has already and may experience additional reduction in service.”

Taxi and ride hailing

Lyft, Uber and taxis will all be operating during the shutdown.

“Commercial transportation falls under the essential services category and is authorized to continue to provide service to the public,” said Teri Williams, spokeswoman for the Nevada Transportation and Nevada Taxicab authorities.

Uber and Lyft suspended its shared-ride options Tuesday, looking to curb possible spread of coronavirus.

“Our goal is to help flatten the curve of community spread in the cities we serve. With that in mind, we are suspending the Uber Pool service in the United States, Canada, London and Paris,” said Andrew Macdonald, SVP Uber Rides and Platform, in a news release. “We remain in close contact with local leaders and will continue to work with them to discourage non-essential travel.”

Monorail

With all resorts along the Las Vegas Strip and the Las Vegas Convention Center closed for the 30-day shutdown, the Las Vegas Monorail is suspending operations during that time.

“The health and safety of our visitors, fellow community members and employees is of the utmost importance during this unprecedented time,” said Ingrid Reisman, vice president and chief marketing officer, Las Vegas Monorail Company. “We are confident our Las Vegas community will get through this together and we look forward to welcoming our riders once more when the time is right.”

