All lanes reopen after rollover crash on US 95 snarls commute

The crash happened at 8:18 a.m. in the southbound lanes of U.S. 95 at Lake Mead Boulevard, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said.

A rollover crash on U.S. Highway 95 in the Las Vegas Valley is causing traffic delays for Wednesday morning commuters. (RTC Traffic camera)

A rollover crash on U.S. Highway 95 in the Las Vegas Valley caused traffic delays for about two hours for Wednesday morning commuters.

The crash happened at 8:18 a.m. in the southbound lanes of U.S. 95 at Lake Mead Boulevard, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said. Two lanes of the highway were blocked as authorities investigated.

The Nevada Highway Patrol could not be reached for comment.

By 10 a.m. all lanes of the highway were open again and traffic was moving through the area without delay.

