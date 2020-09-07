All roads lead to major delays as I-15 plugged from Las Vegas to Primm

It’s the last day of a three-day holiday weekend in Las Vegas. We all know what that means for our visitors from California, right?

A California-bound motorist was stopped by the Nevada Highway Patrol for driving on the shoulder of Interstate 15 as they tried to skirt a traffic jam on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. (NHP via Twitter)

Southbound Interstate-15 traffic (right lanes) builds near St. Rose Parkway as it heads toward California, more than 35 miles from Primm, on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. (NDOT Fast cam)

Traffic slogs southward on Interstate 15 near Jean at mile marker 9 about 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. The Nevada Highway Patrol said the traffic backup was 12 miles, from Jean to Primm. (NDOT Fast cam)

Southbound Interstate-15 traffic builds at mile marker 5 north of Primm on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. (NDOT Fast cam)

Traffic headed toward California is light about 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at mile marker 5 north of Primm. The freeway is likely to be plugged with vehicles in the coming hours as thousands of visitors from California head home from the Labor Day weekend in Las Vegas. (NDOT Fast cam)

Traffic headed toward California is starting to build about 9:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at mile marker 5 north of Primm. The freeway is likely to be plugged with vehicles in the coming hours as thousands of visitors from California head home from the Labor Day weekend in Las Vegas. (NDOT Fast cam)

The Interstate 15 traffic gridlock headed to Southern California is officially at 12 miles, says the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The NHP tweeted at 10:45 a.m. that the delay was 12 miles from Jean south to Primm.

So apparently this persons time is more valuable then everyone else’s because he was pulled over for using the shoulder as a travel lane. Looking at the plate we can’t say we are surprised. Troopers are on the road down in Primm to prevent as much of this as we can. #signhere🖊 pic.twitter.com/0F6fqLqaWO — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) September 7, 2020

By 11 a.m., the slowdown had expanded another 20 miles back. The I-15 was down to 6 mph after St. Rose Parkway. Other speeds were around 15 mph along the route, according to sigalert.com.

St. Rose was also relatively slow from Southern Beltway to the I-15 connector and further north on 15. Blue Diamond was showing speeds between 30 and 40 mph near the I-15 connector.

#trafficalert We are already seeing a 12 mile back up from Primm to Jean. The traffic will continue to build as the day progresses. Be patient, if you have vehicle issues while sitting in traffic call *NHP and we will dispatch Troopers to assist you. #drivesafe #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/IVPPYSseW6 — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) September 7, 2020

Traffic on southbound I-15 was starting to build about 9:30 a.m. Monday, certain to intensify as the morning moves toward noon. Often the trip from Las Vegas to the Los Angeles area can take 8 hours or more.

Patience will be at a premium.

At 10:45 a.m., a Nevada Department of Transportation interactive map showed a “critical” road condition for 12 miles from Jean south to Primm.

NHP said one driver with California plates had been pulled over for driving on the shoulder.

“Troopers are on the road down in Primm to prevent as much of this as we can,” the tweet read.

Northbound jam to start weekend

It’s possible some of those southbound on Monday were caught in a northbound slowdown on Friday.

On the other side of the road, CBS LA reported that “it’s a sea of cars” in the northbound lanes of the 15 as the Labor Day weekend starts. The CBS helicopter reporter said on Twitter that a crash on Route 138 at the 15 may have been contributing to the traffic jam.

LABOR DAY TRAFFIC: It's a sea of cars on the 15 Freeway near the Cajon Pass as people leave town for #LaborDayWeekend pic.twitter.com/YFoZDec8LF — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) September 5, 2020

Heavy holiday traffic caused a traffic jam in the Cajon Pass area on Interstate 15 in Southern California.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

