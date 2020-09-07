105°F
Traffic

All roads lead to major delays as I-15 plugged from Las Vegas to Primm

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 7, 2020 - 9:37 am
 
Updated September 7, 2020 - 11:46 am

The Interstate 15 traffic gridlock headed to Southern California is officially at 12 miles, says the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The NHP tweeted at 10:45 a.m. that the delay was 12 miles from Jean south to Primm.

By 11 a.m., the slowdown had expanded another 20 miles back. The I-15 was down to 6 mph after St. Rose Parkway. Other speeds were around 15 mph along the route, according to sigalert.com.

St. Rose was also relatively slow from Southern Beltway to the I-15 connector and further north on 15. Blue Diamond was showing speeds between 30 and 40 mph near the I-15 connector.

Traffic on southbound I-15 was starting to build about 9:30 a.m. Monday, certain to intensify as the morning moves toward noon. Often the trip from Las Vegas to the Los Angeles area can take 8 hours or more.

Patience will be at a premium.

At 10:45 a.m., a Nevada Department of Transportation interactive map showed a “critical” road condition for 12 miles from Jean south to Primm.

NHP said one driver with California plates had been pulled over for driving on the shoulder.

“Troopers are on the road down in Primm to prevent as much of this as we can,” the tweet read.

Northbound jam to start weekend

It’s possible some of those southbound on Monday were caught in a northbound slowdown on Friday.

On the other side of the road, CBS LA reported that “it’s a sea of cars” in the northbound lanes of the 15 as the Labor Day weekend starts. The CBS helicopter reporter said on Twitter that a crash on Route 138 at the 15 may have been contributing to the traffic jam.

Heavy holiday traffic caused a traffic jam in the Cajon Pass area on Interstate 15 in Southern California.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Review-Journal staffer Mark Davis contributed to this report.

