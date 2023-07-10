Another round of F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix paving restrictions starts this week

As paving efforts for the Las Vegas Grand Prix continue, another round of road impacts will go into place this week.

Paving work for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix takes place on a stretch of Harmon Avenue on Monday, July 10, 2023. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

As paving efforts for the Las Vegas Grand Prix continue, another round of road impacts will go into place.

Crews are paving a 3.8-mile track on portions of Las Vegas Boulevard, Koval Lane and Sands and Harmon avenues ahead of the inaugural race weekend Nov. 16-18.

The intersection of Sands and Las Vegas Boulevard will see the following restrictions from 9 p.m. on Wednesday until 9 a.m. on Friday.

There will be no through traffic on Spring Mountain Road eastbound or on Sands westbound.

— Motorists traveling on eastbound Spring Mountain cannot continue through the intersection at Las Vegas Boulevard onto Sands Avenue. Traffic on Spring Mountain eastbound can turn north and south onto Las Vegas Boulevard.

— Motorists heading on Sands Avenue westbound cannot continue through the intersection at Las Vegas Boulevard onto Spring Mountain. Traffic on Sands westbound will be able to turn north on Las Vegas Boulevard. Traffic on Sands westbound cannot turn south on Las Vegas Boulevard.

— Access to Palazzo will be open from Las Vegas Boulevard or to traffic on Sands westbound. Access to the Wynn South Gate Drive will be available to traffic on Sands westbound.

— Traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard northbound can turn west onto Spring Mountain. Traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard northbound cannot turn east onto Sands. Traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard northbound can continue northbound through the intersection.

— Traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard southbound can turn west onto Spring Mountain. Traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard southbound can’t turn east on Sands. Traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard southbound can continue southbound.

The intersection of Spring Mountain and Las Vegas Boulevard will see the following restrictions between 9 p.m. July 24 until July 28. No through traffic on Sands westbound or Spring Mountain eastbound.

— Traffic headed westbound on Sands Avenue cannot continue through the intersection at Las Vegas Boulevard onto Spring Mountain Road. Westbound traffic on Sands Avenue can turn north and south onto Las Vegas Boulevard.

— Traffic on Spring Mountain eastbound cannot continue through Las Vegas Boulevard. Traffic on Spring Mountain eastbound can turn south on Las Vegas Boulevard. Traffic on Spring Mountain Eastbound will not be able to turn north on Las Vegas Boulevard.

— Traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard northbound can turn east on Sands. Traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard northbound cannot turn west onto Spring Mountain Road. Traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard northbound can continue northbound through the intersection.

— Traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard southbound can turn east onto Sands Avenue. Traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard southbound will not be able to turn west onto Spring Mountain Road. Traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard southbound will be able to continue southbound.

