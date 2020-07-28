Asphalt spill closes 215 Beltway ramp to airport connector
A tanker truck spilling asphalt forced the closure of a ramp at the 215 Beltway near the airport connector early Tuesday morning.
A tanker truck spilling asphalt forced the closure of a ramp at the 215 Beltway near the airport connector early Tuesday morning.
The truck appeared to have run over a curb and was leaking asphalt shortly after 6:30 a.m., Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Travis Smaka said. No collision was involved.
“The ramp will be closed until they can get the spill cleaned up,” Smaka said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.