Asphalt spill closes 215 Beltway ramp to airport connector

A tanker truck spilling asphalt forced the closure of a ramp at the 215 Beltway near the airport connector early Tuesday morning.

The truck appeared to have run over a curb and was leaking asphalt shortly after 6:30 a.m., Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Travis Smaka said. No collision was involved.

“The ramp will be closed until they can get the spill cleaned up,” Smaka said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

