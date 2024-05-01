Bicycle race to cause Sunday road closures near Summerlin, Red Rock

Drivers around the Summerlin and Red Rock Canyon areas should brace for road closures this weekend tied to the L’Etape Las Vegas by Tour de France bicycle race.

‘Impairment and speed’: Nevada traffic deaths up nearly 40% from 2023

Here’s who will build the trains for Brightline’s Vegas-to-LA rail line

Cyclists ride along State Route 159 in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2014. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Drivers around the Summerlin and Red Rock Canyon areas should brace for road closures this weekend tied to the L’Etape Las Vegas by Tour de France bicycle race.

The race takes place Sunday with the start-finish line on Spruce Goose Street near Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin and riders making their way through the Red Rock National Conservation Area, according to Las Vegas Events. From Spruce Goose, the expected over 600 cyclists will head west along Sahara to Desert Foothills Drive and then over to Charleston. From there, cyclists will head into the famous Red Rock Canyon area.

Law enforcement and race officials will begin securing the course at 2:30 a.m. Sunday to ensure the race starts on time at 7 a.m., according to LVE.

Here is a list of road closures that will be in place Sunday for the race:

— Spruce Goose (full closure) between Oval Park Drive and Sahara Avenue between 5 a.m. and 3 p.m.;

— Sahara (westbound traffic) between Spruce Goose and Red Rock Ranch Road between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m.;

— Desert Foothills Drive (westbound) between Red Rock Ranch and Charleston between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m.;

— State route 159 (full closure) between Desert Foothills and State Route 160 between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m.;

— State route 160 between SR 159 and Sandy Valley Road between 6:30 a.m and 12:30 p.m.

The race features four course options varying in lengths of 25 miles, 45 miles and 75 miles. The 75-mile race features an elevation gain of 6,464 feet.

Electronic message boards were set up this week to alert motorists near the race’s route that traffic implications are part of the race.

“We ask the traveling public on the morning of Sunday, May 5, to have patience and observe caution while traveling on the city streets around the Las Vegas Ballpark, Highway 159, and Highway 160 throughout the morning and early afternoon, as cyclists will be riding and racing through these communities,” LVE President Tim Keener said in a statement. “Our goal is to keep the communities along the course informed and moving as much as possible, while keeping cyclists safe during this event.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.