Traffic

Bicyclist injured in a collision with NHP patrol car

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 12, 2023 - 7:47 pm
 
Updated April 12, 2023 - 7:47 pm
A mangled bicycle rests in the intersection of East Bonanza Road and Wardelle Street after the ...
A mangled bicycle rests in the intersection of East Bonanza Road and Wardelle Street after the rider collided with a Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle Wednesday. The rider was hospitalized with a broken leg (Jeff Burbank/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A bicyclist suffered a non-life-threatening injury Wednesday morning in a collision with a Nevada Highway Patrol car on Bonanza Road in central Las Vegas, authorities said.

The injured person, who was not immediately identified, was taken to University Medical Center with a broken leg, according to a Highway Patrol trooper at the scene on East Bonanza Road and Wardelle Street.

An investigation into the crash is being handled by the Metropolitan Police Department.

At about 10:30 a.m., police tape covered part of the intersection with a mangled bicycle sitting in the middle of it.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.

