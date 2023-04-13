Bicyclist injured in a collision with NHP patrol car
The Wednesday morning crash sent the bicyclist to the hospital with a broken leg.
A bicyclist suffered a non-life-threatening injury Wednesday morning in a collision with a Nevada Highway Patrol car on Bonanza Road in central Las Vegas, authorities said.
The injured person, who was not immediately identified, was taken to University Medical Center with a broken leg, according to a Highway Patrol trooper at the scene on East Bonanza Road and Wardelle Street.
An investigation into the crash is being handled by the Metropolitan Police Department.
At about 10:30 a.m., police tape covered part of the intersection with a mangled bicycle sitting in the middle of it.
