Biden motorcade to again disrupt Vegas traffic on Wednesday

Las Vegas motorists can expect more traffic disruptions as President Joe Biden’s motorcade makes its way through the valley.

President Joe Biden leaves the tarmac after arriving at Harry Reid International Airport on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Biden is scheduled to speak at UNLV’s College of Hospitality Wednesday on efforts his administration has taken to lower prescription drug prices. He will then exit the valley via Harry Reid International Airport.

Drivers can expect the following roads to be closed between 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. according to the Metropolitan Police Department:

■ Maryland Parkway from Tropicana Avenue to Russell Road.

■ Airport Connector.

Metro Police also cautioned anyone accessing Harry Reid International Airport on Wednesday to give themselves extra time. On Monday, Reid airport officials recommended travelers arrive three hours before their scheduled flight.

