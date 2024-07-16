89°F
Biden’s campaign swing complicates traffic in Las Vegas

President Joe Biden talks to, from left, former Governor Steve Sisolak, Clark County Commission ...
President Joe Biden talks to, from left, former Governor Steve Sisolak, Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy, and Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., after exiting Air Force One at Harry Reid International Airport, Monday, July 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 16, 2024 - 8:45 am
 
Updated July 16, 2024 - 2:39 pm

President Joe Biden made a pair of appearances Tuesday in the Las Vegas Valley, which came with traffic issues related to his motorcade travel.

Details on what routes the motorcade traveled on Tuesday weren’t available because of security measures, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

The Metropolitan Police Department said Monday that motorists should expect increased road closures and an enhanced presence of officers throughout Southern Nevada during Biden’s visit.

Biden made the first of two appearances at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, taking part in a discussion at the NAACP’s 115th National Convention at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

Potential road impacts tied to that event were Interstate 15, Russell Road and Tropicana Avenue and Hacienda Avenue.

After the Mandalay Bay appearance, Biden attended the Vote to Live Prosperity Summit on Tuesday afternoon with U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., at a location in North Las Vegas.

Biden’s Las Vegas swing continues Wednesday afternoon, when he is slated to deliver the keynote speech at the UnidosUS Annual Conference sometime between 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. at the MGM Grand Conference Center.

Potential road issues related to that event could occur on Las Vegas Boulevard, Tropicana and Koval Lane, and depending on where the motorcade is traveling from, I-15 and the 215 could also be affected.

Biden is then scheduled to attend an unnamed community event in Las Vegas, as his multiday Southern Nevada campaign blitz comes to an end.

After Biden’s trip concludes, he will head back to Harry Reid International Airport. Rolling road closures will occur as the presidential motorcade makes its way to the airport.

Roads that could be affected are Tropicana, Paradise Road, I-15 and the 215 Beltway and the Airport Connector tunnel.

As Air Force One departs Las Vegas, ground stops will be in place at all valley airports, including Reid, North Las Vegas and Henderson Executive airports.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.

