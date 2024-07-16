Biden’s Vegas appearances Tuesday to snarl traffic near Strip, North Las Vegas

President Joe Biden is scheduled to make a pair of appearances Tuesday in the Las Vegas Valley, with traffic implications following his motorcade.

President Joe Biden talks to, from left, former Governor Steve Sisolak, Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy, and Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., after exiting Air Force One at Harry Reid International Airport, Monday, July 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Details on what routes the motorcade will travel Tuesday weren’t available because of security measures, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation. The Metropolitan Police Department said Monday that motorists should expect road closures and an increased presence of officers throughout Southern Nevada during Biden’s visit.

Biden is scheduled to make the first of two appearances at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, taking part in a discussion at the NAACP’s 115th National Convention at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. Potential road impacts tied to that event are Interstate 15, Russell Road and Tropicana Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue could be affected Tuesday morning.

Following the Mandalay Bay appearance, Biden is scheduled to attend the Vote to Live Prosperity Summit on Tuesday afternoon with U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., at an undisclosed location in North Las Vegas. The event is planned to take place between 1 and 4 p.m., with I-15, U.S. Highway 95 being potential freeways that could be impacted by motorcade travel.

Biden’s Las Vegas swing continues Wednesday afternoon where he is slated to deliver the keynote speech at the UnidosUS Annual Conference sometime between 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. at the MGM Grand Conference Center. Potential road impacts surrounding that event include Las Vegas Boulevard, Tropicana, Koval Lane, and depending on where the motorcade is traveling from, I-15 and the 215 could also be impacted.

Once Biden’s trip concludes, he’ll head back to Harry Reid International Airport where he’ll depart. Rolling road closures will again occur as the presidential motorcade makes its way to the airport. Roads which could be impacted are Tropicana, Paradise Road, I-15 and the 215 Beltway and the Airport Connector tunnel.

As Air Force One departs Las Vegas, ground stops will be in place at all valley airports, including Reid, North Las Vegas and Henderson Executive airports.

