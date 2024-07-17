Biden’s Vegas campaign swing ends with road, air travel impacts

As President Joe Biden’s multiday Las Vegas campaign swing ended Wednesday, traffic on the roads and at the airport were heavily affected.

A motorcade waits outside Air Force One at Harry Reid International Airport, Monday, July 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

President Joe Biden walks up the steps of Air Force One at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Wednesday, July 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

As President Joe Biden’s multi-day Las Vegas campaign swing ended Wednesday, traffic on the roads and near the airport were heavily affected.

Rolling road closures had been occurring each day Biden has been in Southern Nevada after arriving in town Monday evening, while his motorcade traveled between events. The Metropolitan Police Department said Monday that it added extra resources to security details for each event Biden planned to visit, and that road closures tied to the president’s travels should be expected.

Carrying out a presidential motorcade and security detail is a vast task, one that the state is responsible for paying for when its resources are used during the process.

Biden was scheduled to deliver the keynote speech at the UnidosUS annual convention at the MGM Grand Conference Center.

But Biden tested positive for COVID and did not appear at the convention. He left Las Vegas on Air Force One in the mid-afternoon.

Also, Biden was expected to attend an unnamed community event. He had been scheduled to depart from Harry Reid International Airport on Wednesday evening.

The Federal Aviation Administration had issued a temporary flight restriction notice Wednesday that ran between 9 a.m. and 6:15 p.m., for VIP movement.

