Big 1-15 traffic delays? Not this Memorial Day in Las Vegas

As of Monday evening, the normal backup from southwest Las Vegas to Primm showed traffic moving more than 70 mph, according to sigalert.com.

Interstate 15 traffic was clear for motorists about 6:45 p.m. Monday. No other traffic cameras were online between Blue Diamond Road and the California state line at the time. (FASTCam)

Interstate 15 traffic delays are minor and on the California side of the freeway this Memorial Day.

As of 6:30 p.m. Monday, the normal backup from southwest Las Vegas to Primm showed traffic moving more than 70 mph, according to sigalert.com.

Most holiday travel days result in slow traffic and backups of up to 20 miles. Monday showed no major delays on the Nevada side.

In California, traffic headed toward Los Angeles slowed to about 35-40 mph for about 5 miles near Cima Road and then about 25-30 mph in the Baker area.

