BLM announces temporary closure at Red Rock Canyon

The Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area 13-mile scenic loop will be closed for the L’Etape bicycle race next month, the Bureau of Land Management announced Tuesday.

The closure from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 4 will be for all vehicles and personnel except law enforcement, emergency vehicles, event personnel, event participants, and Bureau of Land Management personnel.

Access routes leading to the closed area will indicate a closure ahead. No vehicle stopping or parking in the closed area, except for designated parking areas, will be permitted, the agency said.

Event participants will be required to remain within designated areas only; public spectators will not be allowed on the event route, the release said.

The following restrictions will be in effect for the duration of the closure. Unless otherwise authorized, the following activities within the closure area are prohibited:

— Public access to the Visitor Center within the closure area.

— Public use of Visitor Center restrooms.

— Public use of parking areas and restrooms within the closure area.

— Parking any vehicle in violation of posted restrictions, or in such a manner as to obstruct or impede normal or emergency traffic movement or the parking of other vehicles, create a safety hazard, or endanger any person, property, or feature. Vehicles so parked will be subject to citation, removal, and impoundment at the owner’s expense.

— Operating a vehicle through, around, or beyond a restrictive sign, recognizable barricade, fence, or traffic control barrier or device.

