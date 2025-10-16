Boring Co. buys land near Vegas airport for key Loop expansion

Elon Musk’s Boring Co. purchased land last month near Las Vegas’ airport for $5.96 million, according to Clark County records.

A Tesla enters an underground transportation system at the Westgate's Vegas Loop station, on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A parcel of land at 5032 Palo Verde Road near Harry Reid International Airport is shown in Las Vegas Thursday, June 19, 2025. The land is near a proposed area for a Vegas Loop Station that could serve the airport. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Elon Musk’s Boring Co. purchased land last month near Las Vegas’ airport for $5.96 million, according to Clark County records.

Boring Co., under its subsidiary Object Dash, purchased a 1.72-acre parcel at 5032 Palo Verde Road on Sept. 15, the latest in a series of property acquisitions made as the Vegas Loop is built out. Since 2022, Boring Co. has purchased seven sites in the Las Vegas Valley, totaling $54.8 million, according to county records tracked by the Review-Journal.

The Palo Verde site is just south of Tropicana Avenue, between Paradise Road and University Center Drive, near where Harry Reid International Airport plans to build a multimodal transit center to provide ground transportation services for passengers, airport staff and crew.

Boring Co. is expanding the Vegas Loop from where a future station will be located at 4744 Paradise Road to the Westgate Las Vegas. The 2.2-mile University Center Loop will feature other stations on Paradise Road at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, a planned Boring Co. apartment complex, a station at Howard Hughes Center and the Las Vegas Convention Center.

A building permit application submitted in May indicates Boring Co. plans to build a loop station on the Palo Verde site. It would be the closest loop station to the airport.

A month after acquiring land near the airport, Boring Co. was given the green light on Oct. 9 by the Nevada Transportation Authority for Vegas Loop rides to travel above ground on surface streets for trips of no longer than 4 miles to and from Reid airport. Each airport ride must use the Vegas Loop tunnel for part of the trip.

Airport rides would carry separate costs for the loop portion and for the above-ground segment.

The Vegas Loop uses Tesla vehicles to move in a point-to-point system through underground tunnels. At full build-out, the Vegas Loop will feature 68 miles of tunnels and 104 stations across the resort corridor, downtown Las Vegas and other sites of interest including Chinatown and Allegiant Stadium, according to company plans.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.