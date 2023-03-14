Boring Co. hits 1M passengers at Vegas Convention Center Loop

The Boring Company’s Las Vegas Convention Center Loop saw its 1 millionth passenger Tuesday morning.

The Boring Company’s Las Vegas Convention Center Loop on Tuesday morning saw its 1 millionth passenger.

The milestone rider, Dave McPhee from Idaho, was an attendee of the ConExpo-Con/Agg trade show, taking place at the convention center this week.

Passengers began being transported on the loop system in June 2021 at the World of Concrete show. A capacity test conducted in 2021 revealed the Convention Center Loop could handle 4,431 passengers per hour. The system now features a fleet of 70 Tesla model vehicles.

The $47 million convention center loop transports riders between the North, South and Central exhibit halls at the convention center. The system is about 1.7 miles in total and includes an offshoot tunnel to Resorts World, which is directly across Las Vegas Boulevard from the convention center.

Plans call for further extending the underground loop system up and down Las Vegas Boulevard to downtown Las Vegas with planned Vegas Loop stations at Allegiant Stadium, UNLV and eventually Harry Reid International Airport.

There is no timetable on when construction on the Vegas Loop will begin.

Offshoots from the convention center to Westgate and Encore are also in various stages of planning.

