Boring Co. receives 1st Vegas Loop permit from city, opening up downtown Las Vegas expansion

Passengers catch rides during the opening of the Vegas Loop Westgate Station Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. It is the second Vegas Loop station opened outside of the Las Vegas Convention Center for the Elon Musk-owned Boring Company. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Boring Co.’s Vegas Loop project received its first building permit in the city of Las Vegas, setting the stage for the megaproject’s expansion into the downtown area.

The initial permit will allow for the Elon Musk-owned megaproject to tunnel from the Las Vegas Convention Center, where there are four operating stations, to the Strat, the city of Las Vegas announced Wednesday.

“The city is excited to bring an innovative transportation option to downtown Las Vegas and create another way for visitors to experience all that the city has to offer,” Mayor Shelley Berkley said in a statement. “Convention-goers will soon be able to hop in a car to quickly and conveniently travel to downtown for dinner, cocktails, a visit to a museum or to catch a show at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts.”

All work tied to the Vegas Loop south of Sahara Avenue is subject to Clark County’s approval; work north of Sahara is subject to city of Las Vegas regulations.

On Monday, Boring Co. took to Musk’s social media platform X to announce its first permit with the city.

Boring Co. president Steve Davis told the Review-Journal that the company must also secure a building permit from Clark County before work on the convention center to Strat line can begin.

Boring Co.’s plans for downtown Las Vegas include stations at the Fremont Street Experience, Circa’s Garage Mahal, Plaza, El Cortez, City Hall, the World Market Center, and other destinations.

“We are always looking for ways to relieve traffic congestion and make it easier for residents and visitors to visit downtown,” Las Vegas Councilwoman Olivia Diaz said in a statement. ”The Vegas Loop will bring new visitors to experience the 18B Las Vegas Arts District, one of the city’s most popular and vibrant neighborhoods.”

The Vegas Loop features tunnels to the four stations at the convention center and stations at the Westgate and Encore. The point-to-point system offers rides in Tesla model vehicles, mainly via an underground tunnel system.

The Vegas Loop has also been approved to connect to Harry Reid International Airport with a mix of tunnel and surface street travel. Ride to and from Reid Airport can feature no more than 4 miles of above ground travel, with at least some portion of the ride occurring in a Boring Co. tunnel.

A 2-mile tunnel line between the convention center to just north of Tropicana Avenue is under construction and set to open this year. That will get patrons closer to the airport and expedite rides, removing most of the surface street travel needed for airport rides at the system’s current build.

At full build out, the Vegas Loop will feature 68 miles of tunnels and 104 stations throughout the Strip, downtown and other areas including Chinatown, Allegiant Stadium and near Harry Reid International Airport.

