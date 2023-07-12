Boring Co.’s next Vegas Loop station slated to open in 2024

The Boring Company’s next Vegas Loop station is expected to be operational next year.

The under-construction tunnel and station between the Encore and the Las Vegas Convention Center is set to open during the first quarter of 2024, Wynn Las Vegas announced Wednesday.

The 2,325-foot tunnel will link the resort to the convention center’s Central Hall, where Boring’s underground station is located. A trip between the resort’s station, which will be located near Encore’s valet area, and the convention center will take about one minute, according to Wynn.

The Encore station is being constructed at the same time as the Westgate station. Once both are open, they will join the offshoot tunnel to Resorts World. That tunnel opened last summer. The Convention Center Loop links three halls at the convention center and has been operational since mid-2021.

It took 10 weeks for the company’s machine, Prufrock 2, to bore the initial tunnel between the two sites. The project also marked the first in Boring’s history that didn’t rely on a crane to retrieve the boring machine.

That allowed minimal impact to the nearby Wynn Golf Course and for the work to be more cost-effective, Wynn noted.

The trio of stations located outside of the convention center mark the first steps toward Boring Company’s larger goal of an underground tunnel system with 69 stations along the Strip, downtown and other sites including Allegiant Stadium and UNLV.

