Boring Co.’s next Vegas Loop station slated to open in 2024

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 12, 2023 - 1:41 pm
 
Wynn and Encore are seen north of Fashion Show Drive with owned by Wynn Resorts in the foreground on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Teslas pick up passengers outside of West Hall station and head underground on the Boring Company's Vegas Loop during the first day of CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Boring Company’s next Vegas Loop station is slated to be operational next year.

The under-construction tunnel and station between the Encore and the Las Vegas Convention Center is set to open during the first quarter of 2024, Wynn Las Vegas announced Wednesday.

The 2,325-foot tunnel will link the resort to the convention center’s Central Hall, where Boring’s underground station is located. A trip between the resort’s station, which will be located near Encore’s valet area, and the convention center will take about one minute, according to Wynn.

The Encore station is being constructed at the same time as the Westgate station. Once both are open, they will join the offshoot tunnel to Resorts World. That tunnel opened last summer. The Convention Center Loop links three halls at the convention center and has been operational since mid-2021.

It took 10 weeks for the company’s machine, Prufrock 2, to bore the initial tunnel between the two sites. The project also marked the first in Boring’s history that didn’t rely on a crane to retrieve the boring machine.

That allowed minimal impact to the nearby Wynn Golf Course and for the work to be more cost-effective, Wynn noted.

The trio of stations located outside of the convention center mark the first steps toward Boring Company’s larger goal of an underground tunnel system with 69 stations along the Strip, downtown and other sites including Allegiant Stadium and UNLV.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

