Boring Co. Vegas Loop begins Reid airport rides

A Tesla enters an underground transportation system at the Westgate's Vegas Loop station on Jan. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Boring Co. has begun limited Vegas Loop service to Harry Reid International Airport.

Boring’s Automated Vehicle Identification permit application submitted to the Clark County Department of Aviation was approved last week, opening Vegas Loop rides to Reid, according to airport spokeswoman Monika Bertaki.

“Drop-offs at the airport are now available, directed to the departures curb,” Bertaki said Monday in an email. “Once they have transponders installed in each vehicle, airport pick-ups can also begin.”

Vegas Loop airport pick-ups will be located on the Zero Level at both Terminals 1 and 3, in areas currently used by limousines and shuttles, Bertaki said.

Vegas Loop’s ticketing website lists the price of a ride, which includes portions in the loop system and a portion above ground on surface streets, as $12 from either Resorts World Las Vegas or Westgate to Terminal 1 or Terminal 3. A loop ride between Westgate and Resorts World is listed as $4.25.

The airport rides are offered between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m., with the service launching just ahead of CES, an international consumer electronics show that is expected to attract 140,000 attendees.

The Vegas Loop has over 10 miles of tunnels dug, with about 4 miles of that operational.

Last month, Boring was approved by the Nevada Transportation Authority to operate limited surface rides to and from the airport. The rides feature a separate fee for above-ground trips on top of the cost of a loop ride. Each airport ride is limited to 4 miles or less of above-ground travel and must feature a portion of the trip being taken in the Vegas Loop.

Boring has stations in operation at Encore, Resorts World, Westgate and multiple stops at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

All of the stations in operation are less than 4 miles away from Reid Airport. Passengers are given rides in Tesla model vehicles in a point-to-point system in the Vegas Loop.

Boring has plans for a pair of sites at 4744 Paradise Road, across from UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center, and at 5032 Palo Verde Road, that will be closer to the airport and are part of the under-construction University Center Loop portion of the Vegas Loop.

Once the University Center Loop portion is open, the loop system will see its biggest expansion to date. That portion runs underneath Paradise Road with stops planned at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, a planned Boring Co.-owned apartment complex and sites near Sphere.

The airport rides mark another major milestone hit by Boring in recent months, following the implementation of self-driving rides in the tunnels, which began in October.

At full build-out, the Vegas Loop will feature 68 miles of tunnels with 104 stations located across the Las Vegas Strip and into downtown Las Vegas, Chinatown and other destinations such as Allegiant Stadium.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.