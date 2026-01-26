Boring Co. Vegas Loop’s next station to open at this Strip resort

Fontainebleau is the latest Strip resort to add a Boring Co. Vegas Loop station, with free rides offered at launch.

Fontainebleau is the latest Strip resort to add a Boring Co. Vegas Loop station, with free rides offered at launch.

The loop station is located on level V-1 in the Fontainebleau’s south valet, with free rides offered to the four Las Vegas Convention Center stations and to Encore and Westgate, Fontainebleau announced Monday. The Fontainebleau’s station connects to the convention center’s Riviera Station in the northwest parking lot of the West Hall, then connecting to the rest of the point-to-point system.

In December, Boring Co. kicked off rides to and from Harry Reid International Airport, which include an above-ground portion. Boring Co. was given the ability for surface street travel tied to loop rides last year by the Nevada Transportation Authority. Vegas Loop airport rides are limited to no more than 4 miles of surface street travel, with a portion of a ride required to include tunnel travel.

The Vegas loop has over 10 miles of tunnels already dug, with 4 miles already in use.

Boring Co. President Steve Davis told the Review-Journal this month that he expects the under-construction University Center Loop portion of the system to open sometime in the first quarter of this year. That line will allow for loop rides to travel underneath Paradise Road between the convention center and Reid Airport, with a planned station just north of the Tropicana Avenue intersection.

In addition to offering the free loop rides, Fontainebleau also extended free parking for locals and Fontainebleau Rewards members, now through May 31 . The resort has also continued its valet validation program, allowing any guest who imbibes, dines, shops or spends time at Lapis Spa & Wellness to validate their valet.

