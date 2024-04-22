88°F
Brightline West announces start of work on Vegas-to-LA high-speed rail — WATCH LIVE

Brightline West will break ground Monday morning on the long talked about high-speed rail system linking Las Vegas and Southern California.
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 22, 2024 - 9:48 am
 
Updated April 22, 2024 - 10:36 am

Brightline West breaks ground Monday morning on the long talked about high-speed rail system linking Las Vegas and Southern California.

Brightline West founder Wes Edens is expected to be joined at the planned Las Vegas station by U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, along with federal, state and local officials from both Nevada and California, for a ceremony marking the start of construction on the 218-mile rail line.

The project recently was awarded $3 billion from President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill and received a total allocation of $3.5 billion in private activity bonds from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The remainder of the project’s cost will be privately funded.

The line is planned to feature stations in Las Vegas and in California in the Victor Valley, Hesperia and Rancho Cucamonga. Riders will be able to transfer to and from Los Angeles in Rancho Cucamonga via the Metrolink.

Plans call for the high-speed rail project to completed in time to operable for the 2028 Olympic Games in L.A.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.

