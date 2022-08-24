Busy Charleston-Eastern intersection closed for 6 days

The intersection, which sees 32,000 vehicles pass through it daily, is slated to be shuttered to traffic from 9 p.m. Wednesday until 5 a.m. Monday.

Driver Miguel Reyes checks out his vehicle stuck in a construction hole due to flooding along Charleston Blvd. adjacent to Tacos El Gordon as a powerful storm moves through the area on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A six-day closure of the busy Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue intersection begins Wednesday night.

The intersection, which sees 32,000 vehicles pass through it daily, is slated to be shuttered to traffic from 9 p.m. Wednesday until 5 a.m. Monday, Las Vegas officials announced this week.

The multi-day closure is needed to complete storm drainage work tied to the $51.5 million Charleston-Maryland Parkway storm drain project. The project kicked off in 2021 and is expected to last through January 2024.

Crews will install over 10,000 feet of new, reinforced-concrete box under Charleston Boulevard from Fremont Street to Maryland Parkway.

The following detours are in place this week as work takes place:

— Northbound Eastern detoured to eastbound Charleston.

— Southbound Eastern detoured to westbound Charleston.

— Eastbound Charleston detoured to southbound Eastern, then eastbound Sahara Avenue.

— Westbound Charleston to Fremont Street and then to southbound Eastern.

The project is part of the Clark County Regional Flood Control District’s plan to lessen the heavy flow of stormwater that routinely impacts Charleston Boulevard during heavy rain events.

