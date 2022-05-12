Busy Las Vegas Boulevard intersection set to close for 28 hours

Officials warn of travel delays and detours in the area during the closure on Sunday.

The intersection of Las Vegas and Charleston boulevards is set for a round-the-clock closure beginning this weekend.

To accommodate milling and paving work on the south half of the intersection, crews will shut it down for 28 hours between 2 a.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday, the city of Las Vegas announced Thursday.

Lane restrictions leading up to the closure of Las Vegas and Charleston boulevards also will be in place. Officials warn of travel delays and detours in the area during the closure. Access to businesses in the affected areas will remain open during construction.

The detours in the area are as follows:

— Las Vegas Boulevard northbound traffic will be down to one lane and detoured to Fourth Street to Charleston, with a full closure of Las Vegas Boulevard northbound at Park Paseo, detouring remaining traffic to Sixth Street and on to Charleston.

— Las Vegas Boulevard southbound will be down to one lane starting at Hoover Avenue, with traffic detoured west to Commerce Street or east to Maryland Parkway at Charleston.

The work is tied to the $125 million rehabilitation of Las Vegas Boulevard from Stewart Avenue to Sahara Avenue, Bridger Avenue from 13th Street to Las Vegas Boulevard, and Third Street from Utah Avenue to Colorado Avenue.

Work includes replacing underground utilities, traffic signals, medians, curbs, gutters, sidewalks and pavement. Existing median trees will be removed and replanted to allow for the addition of neon signs in their place. Around 200 new trees also will be added in the area during the project.

New bus stop access, pedestrian improvements and two right-turn pockets added at the Charleston and Stewart intersections also are included in the project.

The project kicked off in April 2020 and is expected to be substantially completed next year.

