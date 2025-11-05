Busy road near the Las Vegas airport is set for overnight lane restrictions

Starting Sunday and continuing through Nov. 21, Sunset Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction overnight Sundays through Fridays for paving operations

Motorists navigate on Sunset Road after exiting from the Airport Connector Interchange off-ramp on Thursday, Aug 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. The county is set to carry out a $49.5 million project that will widen the Airport Connector Road from 3 lanes to 4, by adding a lane dedicated to those exiting to Sunset Road. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Paving operations on a busy stretch of road near Las Vegas’ airport is set for nearly two weeks of overnight lane restrictions.

Starting Sunday and continuing through Nov. 21, Sunset Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction overnight Sundays through Fridays for paving operations tied to a $12.9 million rehabilitation project underway on a 3-mile stretch of the east-west road, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.

The project will improve pavement on Sunset between Las Vegas Boulevard and Annie Oakley Drive, to increase safety and extend the life of the roadway.

Motorists can expect the lane restrictions to occur between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., nightly, Sunday through Friday. Left turn lanes will close intermittently throughout the paving operations.

“Vehicles wider than 12 feet should consider alternate routes,” NDOT spokeswoman Kelsey McFarland said in an email.

Multiple lanes in both directions of Sunset will remain open during the daytime hours to better handle the heavy traffic seen along the corridor, especially near the Airport Connector, according to NDOT.

The speed limit is reduced to 35 mph throughout the work zone.

The project kicked off in late September and is scheduled for completion in the spring.

