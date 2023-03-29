Busy stretch of Eastern Avenue set for repaving project

A busy stretch of Eastern Avenue is set for a road improvement project that will result in lane impacts for the next couple of months.

Repaving work will begin at 9 p.m. Sunday on Eastern between Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Serene Avenue, which will reduce traffic to two lanes in each direction along the heavily traveled and worn down road, Clark County announced Tuesday. The project is expected to wrap up in mid-June.

The portion of Eastern serves as a main artery between the 215 Beltway and multiple neighborhoods, including Silverado Ranch, Green Valley Ranch, Seven Hills and Anthem.

Crews will work two shifts daily to expedite the work and mitigate road impacts in the area.

Message boards were added along Eastern in the work area last week to alert motorists to the pending project.

The repaving on Eastern is part of the county’s “Various Roadway Rehab” project, which will see several roads resurfaced throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

